Hamilton wins F1 Azerbaijan GP

Baku, April 29 (IANS) Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton on Sunday won the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, after his Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas lost the lead with two laps to go due to a punctured tyre.

Taking advantage of the situation, Hamilton grabbed his 63rd career win and his first in 2018, reports Efe.

Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen and Force India's Mexican driver Sergio Perez came second and third respectively.

The 2018 driver standings leader Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) came fourth, having failed to overtake Bottas once the race resumed following a collision between Red Bull's Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Daniel Ricciardo of Australia.

Debris from the crash was the likely culprit behind Bottas's tyre problem, according to the official Formula One website.

Seven drivers were forced to quit the race, including Bottas.

--IANS

pur/bg