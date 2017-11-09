Hamilton not distracted by tax evasion charges

London [U.K.], Nov 9 (ANI): Mercedes racing driver and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has said that the tax evasion allegations against him will not distract him from winning the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton was recently named in a Paradise Papers leak case for avoiding paying taxes on his private jet through an elaborate scheme.

He allegedly used an Isle of Man company to avoid paying a value added tax of 3.3 million pounds when he imported the aircraft into England in 2013 and is under investigation by the HM Revenue and Customs.

"Obviously right now, there is a bit of a storm surrounding me," The Guardian quoted Hamilton, as saying.

"There are many different stories around, but I don't have anything to add to the whole scenario that has happened. It doesn't distract me from my core values and also what I am here to do, which is to try and win the Brazilian Grand Prix for a second time in my life," he added.

The Briton recently became the Formula One world champion for the fourth time after winning the Mexican Grand Prix recently.

The 32-year-old said that by absorbing all positive energy, he will try to shine his light in Brazil as well.

"I have had this huge wave of positive energy and nothing can really dent that. I carry that here, and I am solely focused on trying to win the race this weekend," Hamilton said.

The Brazilian Grand Prix will held on November 12.(ANI)