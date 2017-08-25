Hamilton fastest in Belgian GP's 2nd practice session

Belgium, Aug 25 (IANS) Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton set the fastest pace in Friday's second practice session ahead of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit here.

Three-time world champion Hamilton improved his second spot in the morning session to top the time sheet of the afternoon practice by stopping the clock at 1:44.753, the fastest lap in both, reports Efe.

British driver Hamilton leapfrogged Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen of Finland, who was second-fastest on 1:45.015, while Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas was third, 0.427s behind.

German Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) fell back to fifth with a time of 1:45.235, compared to third in first practice, behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen who came fourth, 0.472s slower than Hamilton.

With 25 minutes to go, heavy rain forced most of the drivers to end their participation in the session that Williams' Brazilian driver Felipe Massa had to miss as the team was changing the chassis following a crash in the morning.

