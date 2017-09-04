Hamilton eager to know about Schumi's condition

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 4 (ANI): Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has insisted that he is eager to know the current condition of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, who is still recovering following a skiing crash about two years ago.

Not much is known about Schumacher's current condition following a skiing fall, but it was emerged in court earlier in May 2017 that he still could not walk.

Heaping praise over his contribution to Formula One, the reigning world champion said, "For everything he did for the sport and raising the bar, to be able to raise that bar once more is an honour."

The Mercedes driver added, "I would love to speak to his wife and see how things are. Time will tell."

Hamilton's comments came after he surpassed all-time record for pole positions at Monza- 68, which is formerly held by seven-time world champion Schumacher, Sport24 reports.

The Briton, who won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, is currently standing at the top of the drivers' championship after winnings six out of 13 races this year.

Schumacher, who holds the record of seven Formula One titles and 91 race wins between 1991 and 2006, suffered from head injuries while skiing during a French Alps vacation in 2013.(ANI)