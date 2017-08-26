Hamilton claims pole for Belgian GP, matches Schumacher's record

Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), Aug 26 (IANS) Formula one driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes secured pole position in the final qualifying round of the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit here.

After dominating all three rounds, Hamilton completed his fastest lap in 1:42.553, claiming his 68th pole to equal Michael Schumacher's record on Saturday, reports Efe.

"POLLLLLLLEEEEEE! Lewis Hamilton equals the great Michael Schumacher's 68 F1 poles," the Mercedes team tweeted in celebration.

"To come here and put a lap together like that... I've got the best job in the world," said Hamilton.

"I'm honoured to be up there on poles with him (Schumacher)," the Briton added.

Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari finished close behind, followed by Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes. The German and the Finn will start Sunday's race in second and third places on the grid, respectively.

"The last lap the car was more alive, I was lucky with Kimi who aborted the lap and he gave me a nice tow to get on to the front row," said Vettel after Q3.

Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari, who had been fastest in the final practice session earlier in the day, was fourth, followed by Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, both of Red Bull Racing.

Vettel, who has just signed a new three-year contract with Ferrari, is currently at the top of the Driver Standings with 202 points, followed by rival Hamilton, who is on 188.

Sunday's race will see the drivers battling it out to be the first to complete 44 laps of the 7.004 kilometre track.

--IANS

sam/ajb/bg