Hamburg sign youngster Rick van Drongelen

Berlin, Aug 4 (IANS) Hamburg have signed defender Rick van Drongelen from Sparta Rotterdam, both the football clubs confirmed in an official statement.

The "HSV" reinforced their defence on Thursday with the signing of Rick van Drongelen, who penned a five-year deal with the "Rothosen", reports Xinhua news agency.

"It is great to be here. I am in Hamburg for the first time and I see the stadium for the first time as well. I am looking forward to meet my teammates and I can't wait to play as soon as possible," the youngster said.

The 18-year-old defender started his career at Sparta Rotterdam where he turned professional in 2015 to make 46 appearances and one goal ever since.

"We are very glad that we were able to complete this transfer. We have observed Rick's development for some time now. He is a ball-winner and has the will to win," Hamburg's sporting director Jens Todt said.

The Dutchman is now Hamburg's fifth summer transfer after the arrivals of Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Julian Pollerbeck, Bjarne Thoelke and Andre Hahn.

Hamburg encounter Augsburg for their season opener on home soil on August 19.

--IANS

tri/vm