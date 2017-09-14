Hamburg sign free agent Salihovic

Berlin, Sep 14 (IANS) Hamburg football club have signed free agent midfielder Sejad Salihovic with immediate effect, the Bundesliga club announced in an official statement.

The "HSV" strengthened their injury-hit midfield with the signing of Sejad Salihovic, who has put pen to paper on a season-long deal on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Sejad is an experienced Bundesliga player, who has proved his qualities over many years. He can play on several position and can help us in the short term," Hamburg's sporting director Jens Todt said.

The 32-year-old midfielder is indeed an experience Bundesliga player as he already played in Germany's top flight for Hertha Berlin (2004-2006) and Hoffenheim (2006-2015). He made overall 249 appearances to provide 67 goals.

"I really wanted to come back to the Bundesliga. I never thought of retiring and I am very grateful to Hoffenheim for giving me this opportunity," Salihovic said.

The former Bosnia-Herzegovina international, who spent two years at Beijing Renhe, played recently for FC St. Gallen before his contract expired in the summer.

Seventh placed Hamburg encounter newly promoted Hannover to kick-off the 4th round in Bundesliga on Friday.

