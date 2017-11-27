Hamburg, Berlin win in German Bundesliga

Berlin, Nov 27 (IANS) Hamburg downed Hoffenheim 3-0 to seal the second straight win on home soil, while Hertha Berlin inflicted bottom side Cologne the 11th loss of the season to complete the 13th round of Bundesliga.

The "HSV" wrapped up the fourth victory of the season after beating Hoffenheim on three goals to move away from the drop zone of the Bundesliga standings on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hamburg caught a perfect start into the clash as Hoffenheim helped to break the deadlock through Kevin Akpoguma, who deflected a free kick from Douglas Santos into the wrong goal with six minutes played.

Hoffenheim lacked in everything and was absolutely unable to pose any threat to Hamburg's well-positioned defence. The hosts controlled the ball game but failed to produce clear-cut opportunities despite more possession.

After the restart, Hoffenheim gained a foothold into the game but it were the hosts who doubled the lead in the 75th minute when Filiip Kostic drilled a free kick into bottom right corner.

The second goal took the wind out of Hoffenheim's sails and allowed Hamburg to put the result beyond doubt with two minutes remaining as Gideon Jung scored his first-ever Bundesliga goal in his overall 59th appearance.

With the victory, Hamburg stay on the 15th place but they sneak away two points from the drop zone meanwhile Hoffenheim slumped to the seventh place, which isn't enough for the international business.

Elsewhere, Hertha Berlin increased Cologne's relegation worries as the "Old Lady" overpowered the "Billy Goats", who suffered the 11th loss of the season.

Vedad Ibisevic has large shares on the away victory after providing one goal in each half to secure all three points.

With the result, Berlin jumped on the 11th position whereas winless Cologne stay on the last place of the standings with an eleven-point gap to safety.

--IANS

