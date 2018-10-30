Halloween make up: Quick tips, tricks to keep in mind

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Halloween celebrations in India are on the rise, thanks to the young and cosmopolitan crowd. If you are attending such an event and have your costume sorted but wondering about the make up, make sure you are getting few tricks in place.

Bhavya Chawla, Cheif Stylist at Voonik and Dilip Kundlia, Beauty Expert and Director of Oshea Herbals shares some quick tips and tricks for you to keep in mind.

* Skin test: First step to trying anything new on your face is to do a skin test at least 24 hours prior. Though one doesn't have to spend on expensive makeup for one day, make sure you buy approved makeup for face.

* Base: Let's start with the base. If you are dressing up as a zombie, ghost, witch, vampire or a mummy, go for a pale look. Your base should be a few shades lighter than your skin tone to achieve this. For other looks, your regular base should be fine.

* Eyes: First thing, people look at the eyes, so make sure your eye makeup is good. Dark Gray or Black eyeshadow suit most of the dark characters. Just play around with the shapes according to your costume. Deep red blended with black is perfect for a Vampire. A Mermaid or a Fairy offer a good opportunity for one to show off their colorful eyeshadow palette especially blues and greens. One can also use crystal stones or tattoos around the eyes. If you are comfortable with lenses, adding colored ones would take your costume a notch higher.

* Hair: Your hair depends on the costume. You can buy or hire a colorful, fancy wig at very reasonable prices from party shops or online. If you don't plan to use wigs, then you can use a hairspray to set your hair. Colored and sparkly hairspray can also be used which are available in the market.

* Lips: Red, Burgundy, Black, Purple are shades for the Halloween season. Apart from these basic shades, gold and shimmery lips can also be played with. A quick tip is to outline the lips with eyeliner pencil to check if you are happy with the shade, as they are easy to remove and smudge less than your lip color.

* Don't forget the nails!! Once again, perfect opportunity to get creative with all those colors & nail art, you have been collecting over the years. If you don't feel like spending too much time on nails, black or white should do the trick.

* Don't forget that it is equally important for you to get rid of that makeup too replace coconut oil with Make up remover. The presence of harsh and punitive chemicals on your skin for prolonged hours, needs moisturization and rejuvenation. So, use coconut oil or jojoba oil to remove that excess from your skin for it to breathe and be smooth, once again.

* Apply cold cream or wipes on your skin as it shall help in removing the halloween make up. Cold Cream shall nourish the effects of the makeup on your skin thereby giving soft skin.

* You can also apply baby lotion on your skin as it shall prevent your skin from drying. The lotion shall avert the pores from clogging. Petroleum Jelly can also be used but make sure you wash your face thoroughly afterwards.

* Using dark colors on skin can leave a stain or impression on your skin. In such cases, people with sensitive and delicate skin can use toothpaste as a rescuer from getting liberated from these colours. A paste of water and baking soda can also be used.

