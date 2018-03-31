Hales to replace Warner at SRH

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed England batsman Alex Hales as a replacement for disgraced Australian star David Warner for the upcoming 2018 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Breaking news: Alex Hales, the hard hitting English batsman has joined the #OrangeArmy!" the IPL outfit announced on their official Twitter handle on Saturday.

Warner and Australia captain Steve Smith have been banned for 12 months and the former's opening partner Cameron Bancroft has been handed a nine-month ban for attempting to tamper with the ball on the third day of the third Test match against South Africa.

Warner, who was SRH captain last year, has also been banned from this year's IPL by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with Smith.

Hyderabad coach Tom Moody also took to social media to welcome Hales to the team.

"Welcome @AlexHales1 look forward to seeing you in Hyderabad. #OrangeArmy #SRH," Moody tweeted.

Hales had previously featured in the IPL in its 2015 edition when he replaced an injured Corey Anderson in the Mumbai Indians squad.

The only Englishman in the top 10 of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Twenty20 International (T20I) rankings, Hales has scored 1,456 runs in 52 T20Is with a highest score of 116 and an average of 31.65.

He had enjoyed a successful domestic season in England with Northamptonshire last year, winning the T20 Blast and the One-Day Cup.

However, he went unsold in the IPL auction earlier this year as no franchise showed any interest in his services.

Hales has been in poor for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League recently where he could only manage a top score of 46.

However, the 29-year-old is looking forward to his second stint in the IPL.

"Very excited to be part of @SunRisers for this years IPL! Can't wait to get out there and get started!" Hales wrote on Twitter.

--IANS

ajb/vm