Halep snatches top spot in WTA rankings

Madrid, Oct 9 (IANS) Simona Halep snatched first place in the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday after she qualified for the China Open final.

The 26-year-old Romanian player reached the top spot for the first time in her career, putting an end to the four-week reign of Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza, who dropped to second place, reports Efe news agency.

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic jumped to third, while Ukrainian Elina Svitolina dropped to fourth.

American Venus Williams came fifth, followed by Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko climbed to seventh, ahead of Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Caroline Garcia of France jumped three positions to ninth after claiming the China Open title, while Britain's Johanna Konta dropped to 10th.

