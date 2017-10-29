Halep earns WTA Year-End World No.1 singles ranking

Singapore, Oct 29 (IANS) Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Sunday earned the 2017 Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Year-End World No.1 singles ranking, becoming the 13th player to achieve that feat.

Despite being ousted in the WTA Finals following her defeat in the last round robin match against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, Halep secured the top spot that she has maintained since October 9, reports Efe.

"It's an honour to be the 13th actually, it's my lucky number -- No.1 in the world at end of the year," Halep said during a presentation held at the WTA Finals Singapore."

"So it's a beautiful feeling. Of course, all the work I have done this year now has paid off," she added.

During the season, Halep has reached five finals; winning the Madrid title, while losing at Roland Garros to Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, Rome against Svitolina, Cincinnati versus Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza and Beijing Open to French Caroline Garcia.

