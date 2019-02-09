Haldiram brings French bakery Brioche Doree to India

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) French Bakery Brioche Doree on Saturday launched its first store in India in partnership with HR Bakers, promoted by Haldiram Managing Director (MD) Ashish Agarwal. The store is in Connaught Place, here.

"Internationally acclaimed Parisian French Bakery Brioche Doree launched its first exclusive store in India today with HR Bakers at Connaught Place, New Delhi," the statement said.

According to a HR Baker statement, the Haldiram MD entered into a "master franchise agreement" with the French brand.

"Brioche Doree is known to be the second largest bakery/cafe chain in the world. The store of the brand in India has been curated in 100 per cent vegetarian avatar," it said.

Agarwal has invested about Rs 4-5 crore in the brand and said HR Bakers is open to exploring more synergistic tieups with other brands.

Agarwal said four more outlets in the National Capital Region and other markets are expected in the first year of operations.

The outlet has started serving delicacies French Bakery is known for.

