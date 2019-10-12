HAL workers launch countrywide indefinite strike over wage revision

All India Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Trade Unions Co-ordination Committee on Monday started its indefinite strike for 'fair and early settlement of wage revision of the employees'. They are making efforts to avert strike at all of its 9 locations across the country over 'wage settlement 2017'. Speaking to ANI, General Secretary of Hindustan Aeronautics Employees Association (HAEA) Suryadevara Chandrashekhar said, "The HAL executives have taken a gross hike of 35 per cent and 110 per cent to 140 per cent in perks and we are just demanding parity."

