"Haji Dabba Pir ki Dargah" near Rajkot epitomises communal harmony

The incredible land, India has many reasons to celebrate its magnificence and diversity enshrined in every nook and corner of its territory. Although, the country holds population of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and a number of other religion followers, they all foster oneness and brotherhood among themselves. Setting another such precedence of syncretism is 'Haji Baba' dargah in a small village Shapar near Rajkot city of Gujarat, where people from all faiths come and make unique oblations of 'iron boxes' on the shrine. Let's take a look at this incredible shrine popularly known as 'Haji Dabba Pir ki Dargah'. Some 14 kilometers away from Rajkot city of Gujarat, a shrine of saint situated in a small village Shapar has become an epitome of communal harmony. Popular among the devotees as 'Haji Dabba Pir ki Dargah', people from different faiths throng this place and present some unique oblations at the shrine. Rather than holy Chadars and other traditional offerings, people stack small iron containers in front of the shrine as they worship their saint. Many believe that these oblations done at the Dargah fulfils their long due wishes. Based on the memory of some residents of Shapar village, Saint Haji was a very benevolent person who would go house to house asking for food, which he further distributes to stray dogs and cows. During early 80's, a wave of industrialization had broken on the shores of Gujarat, nurturing a number of metal industries in the region. Haji Baba too could not remain untouched with the process. He denounced his clothes and made small iron containers his new robe. Becoming famous all across the place, Saint was soon christened 'Haji Dabba Pir Baba'. Ever since his demise, Baba is worshipped by every community residing in the village. Haji Dabba Pir Baba Dargah now acts a common place of worship for Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and all the respected communities residing in and around Shapar.