The Haj Committee of India organised a flagging-off ceremony for the pilgrims at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport today. The first batch of Haj pilgrims will leave for Mecca and Medina from Mumbai airport on July 14. For Haj 2019, Government of India has allocated a quota of 60,000 Haj seats to Haj Group Organisers (HGO's).