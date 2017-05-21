Hahn leads, Garcia sixth at Byron Nelson golf

Panaji, May 21 (PTI) Goa Congress has accused the BJP government of “manipulating” the delimitation exercise conducted ahead of the Panchayat bodies elections to serve its political interests. The elections for the 180-odd panchayat bodies in Goa are scheduled on June 11. “The manipulations done by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and his coalition partners during […]

Irving (Texas), May 21 (PTI) James Hahn saw his eagle chance at the 16th and birdie putt at 17 stop inches short but he still shot a bogey-free 6-under 64 on Saturday to finish ahead of several players at the Byron Nelson golf.

With his 12-under 198 total Hahn was a stroke ahead of Billy Horschel, who birdied his last three holes for a 66 to take second place alone.

Anirban Lahiri had earlier missed the cut, as did Jordan Spieth.

Jason Day had his own string of birdies, five in a row midway through his round and then a 60-footer at the 17th, during a 63 that was the best of the day and got him to 10 under.

He was tied for third with Kokrak, who shot a 72 after setting a Nelson 36-hole record with a five-stroke lead.

Cameron Tringale and Sergio Garcia also finished with birdies on Nos. 16-18.

Tringale was fifth at 9-under with defending Nelson champion and Masters Tournament winner Garcia tied for sixth at 8-under.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.