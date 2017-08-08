Hafiz Saeed's JuD launches new political outfit, to enter politics

Islamabad, Aug 8 (IANS) Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed's party, Jamaatud Dawa (JuD), listed by the United Nations as a terror outfit, has decided to enter mainstream politics from the platform of a new 'Milli Muslim League (MML)' party, the media reported.

The announcement by the representatives of the MML and JuD, which has been kept on a government list of organisations for their suspected militant activities, was made at a press conference by MML president Saifullah Khalid at the National Press Club on Monday, Dawn reported.

"Pakistan was established as an ideological state and as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal, which was based on the Quran and Sunnah," Khalid said, adding "even the 1973 Constitution is based on the rule of the Almighty."

He said there was a need to revive the idea of making this country an 'Islamic welfare state'.

"Those in power want to put this country on the path of liberalism and secularism...because their interests are linked with the West," he claimed.

"The whole nation acknowledges the sacrifice rendered by Hafiz Saeed, by not only highlighting the Kashmir cause but also extending welfare activities to all the needy and distressed people," he said and referred to the welfare work done by the JuD in different parts of the country.

The MML leader questioned the house arrest of Hafiz Saeed. "Is there any case registered against him in Pakistan or has any court in the country convicted him?"

The answer is a no, he said, "yet, he is under house arrest and that shows the weakness of our governments".

Khalid blamed India and the US for conspiring against Pakistan and said there was a need for political leaders to stand up for the country.

The MML logo and flag was shown and reporters were told that the Election Commission of Pakistan had been requested for its registration.

Khalid announced that they had already launched the drive to organise their party across the country, and said they were preparing to contest the 2018 general elections and did not rule out the possibility of making alliances with what he called like-minded ideological parties.

The US State Department's country report on terrorism for 2016 issued last month said the LeT and its wings continued to make use of economic resources and raise funds in Pakistan.

--IANS

rn/vm