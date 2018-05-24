Hafiz Saeed motivated us: Confesses LeT terrorist Zaibullah under NIA interrogation

Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) terrorist Zaibullah confessed that LeT chief Hafeez Saeed and Zakir Oman Naqvi gave them motivating talks on two occasions to attack and smuggle arms across LoC in India. "We can take weapons including pistols, AK 47s, grenade launchers and other arms. At two separate occasions, Hafeez Saeed and Zakir Oman Naqvi gave us a motivating talk. We were also given 2 months training in the snow", said terrorist Zaibullah under National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogation.