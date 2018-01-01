Hafiz Saeed continues to spread religious hatred in Pakistan

Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) Chief and 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed continues to spread religious hatred from the Pakistan soil as he, recently, invited all Islamic states to launch 'Jihad' gainst the United States and Israel. Hundreds of JuD activists participated in a rally 'Tahafuz Baitul Muqaddas' at the Istanbul Chowk in Lahore. The event was attended by JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed and Abdul Rehman Makki. The event was conducted in the wake of the US President Donald Trump-led administration unilaterally identifying and declaring Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The United Nations- and US-designated terrorist was recently released from house arrest after a Pakistani court cited lack of evidence against him in the Mumbai attack case. India has protested against Pakistan time and again for harbouring Saeed. He is wanted for allegedly plotting the Mumbai attacks that took place on November 26, 2008.