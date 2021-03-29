Had Warned Party Leaders That Vaze Could Create Problems: Raut

On Monday, 29 March, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that he had warned some of the party leaders that the suspended Mumbai police officer, Sachin Vaze, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Ambani explosives case, could create difficulties for the Maharashtra government, PTI reported.

He further said that the Sachin Vaze incident has taught some lessons to the incumbent state government comprising of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

Following the 6 December 2002 bomb blasts, a case was registered against 14 people in the matter of custodial death of Khwaja Yunus, who was arrested under the Prevention Of Terrorism Act (POTA).

Vaze was one of the accused and was suspended in 2004 and was reinstated in the force in June 2020.

Also Read: NIA Takes Vaze to Mithi River; Finds Hard Disk, Car Number Plate

“When there was plan to reinstate Sachin Waze into the Maharashtra police force, I had informed some leaders that he could create problems for us. His behaviour and style of working could lead to some troubles for the government,” Raut told a TV channel, PTI reported.

He said that he cannot tell who those leaders were but "they are well aware of my conversation with them".

Raut on Uddhav Thackeray’s Stand on Vaze

Reacting to state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s stand on Vaze, the Shiv Sena MP said “they did not have enough information about Vaze and his activities.”

"The chief minister supported him, but with his (Vaze’s) activities having surfaced, there is no reason to shield the officer," he added.

In an editorial for the the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, Raut had called NCP leader Anil Deshmukh an ‘accidental Home Minister,’ attacking him for needlessly rousing certain officials.

Responding to the said remark, Raut said that Deshmukh is a “gentleman.”

“He must have gone through a lot of trouble and hardship while handling a crucial portfolio like the home ministry. I had even spoken to him and told him that he would face lot of criticism,” he added.

Story continues

Also Read: ‘Scapegoated’: Vaze Tells NIA Court; Custody Extended till 3 Apr

The Sachin Vaze Case

Vaze is accused of having conspired to plant the explosives-laden SUV outside Ambani’s residence. On Sunday, the NIA took Vaze to the Mithi river in Bandra East in Mumbai, to recover evidence that he allegedly tried to destroy.

On Vaze's directions, divers retrieved two CPUs of computers, the number plate of a car, two DVRs, and a laptop among other things that were dumped into the river, reported ANI.

In a parallel investigation being conducted by the Maharashtra ATS, Vaze has been alleged to be the key conspirator in Mansukh Hiren’s killing.

The ATS has arrested two people in the case, a cop named Vinayak Shinde and a bookie named Naresh Dhare. Dhare is said to have bought a sim card for Shinde, using which the latter had called Hiren to meet him before he was found dead.

The ATS has alleged that Shinde was an aide of Vaze and had made the phone call to Hiren at his behest. However, Vaze’s motive is still unclear. Both cases have now been taken over by the NIA.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Ambani Bomb Scare Case: NIA Invokes UAPA Against Arrested Cop Vaze

. Read more on India by The Quint.Had Warned Party Leaders That Vaze Could Create Problems: RautNaBFID – Good Ambition but Many Pitfalls. Let’s Innovate Instead . Read more on India by The Quint.