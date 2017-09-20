Had no discussion with Pakistan on 'counter-terrorism': Aung San Suu Kyi

Commenting upon the menace of counter-terrorism, Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi said that her nation has not had any discussions with Islamabad on the burning issue of 'counter-terrorism'. She also called on the need to avoid collateral damage and any action that would hurt innocents. "Well, counter-terrorism is something that we have to take very seriously. And I have to confess that our country has not had experiments with regard to counter-terrorism. But, in India, you have had a lot of experiments and you know that it is a very delicate matter because counter-terrorism must be carried out in such a way that the innocent are not affected. Whatever we do, we should try to avoid all collateral damage and any action that would hurt innocents. Counter-terrorism is very difficult because terrorism by its nature means that some of the members are embedded in the ordinary population and how we distinguish one from the other is very important. We don't want to hurt those who are innocent and at the same time we have to make sure terrorists are not allowed to carry on with their activities," Suu Kyi said. Upon being questioned if Myanmar would approach Pakistan on the issue, the State Counsellor refrained. "No, we have not had any discussions with Islamabad on this," she asserted.