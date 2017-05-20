Had India’s U-17 World Cup team actually defeated Italy in practice game?

AIFF put out misleading information about the friendly and the opponents

U-17 World Cup is around the corner and Indian Colts made headline yesterday, i.e. on Friday, when they defeated Italy U-17 side 2-0 in the practice match played in Arezzo, Italy.

India’s win over Italy went viral and the complete nation was celebrating it. Even some celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate the winning side. After all, it was Italy who got defeated and the victory over them is big achievement and was meant to be celebrated.

However, the real question is, did India really defeated Italy? According to Hindustan Times report, the team India beat on Friday was not the Italy U-17 national team.

It was an U-17 team, and an Italian one at that, but the All India Football Federation (AIFF) put out misleading information about the friendly and the opponents.

India won against Italy Lega Pro U-17 Representative. It’s the team which comprises of youth players from clubs in Lega Pro and Lega Pro 2, the third and fourth tiers of Italian football, respectively.

However, there was no mention of the match, before or after, on the official website of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). Also Check: FIFA U-17 World Cup: India beat Italy 2-0 in practice match

Even when the official websites of Lega Pro and Lega Pro clubs Parma and Albinoleffe, revealed that the team playing India was indeed a representative side of the league, AIFF still continued with its tale that India had beaten the U-17 national team of Italy.

AIFF on their website, even termed the win as ‘a historic moment for Indian football’ and ‘a brand new chapter in the Indian football history’.

Here is the Italian squad for the match against India, with the names of the clubs the players represent (as reported by Hindustan times):

Federico Brancolini – Modena, Edoardo Corvi – Parma, Francesco Micheli – Albinoleffe, Simone Della Morte – Lucchese, Davide Missaglia – Cremonese, Marco Ruggero – Padova, Antonio Vitale – Modena, Nicolo Maffini – Carrarese, Alessio Gianneschi – Robur Siena, Antonio Marrone – Juve Stabia, Matteo Bertollo – Bassano Virtus, Michael Fibiano – Juve Stabia, Alberto Maroni – Mantova, Alessandro Ramello – Alessandria, Alessandro Galeandro – Albinoleffe, Davide Rosso – Padova, Davide Rodolfi – Albinoleffe, Alessandro Davitti – Modena.