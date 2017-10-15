H1B visa holders are not illegal economic migrants, they contribute to U.S. economy: Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is currently on a visit to the United States (U.S.), conveyed India's concern to Washington D.C. on the issue of 'H1B visa.' Jailtey asserted that H1B visa holders are not illegal economic migrants but professionals who heavily contribute to the US economy. The Union Minister urged the U.S. Government to look upon the matter with a different perspective. Last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj raised the issue of H1B visa during her meeting with the United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations.