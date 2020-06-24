Trump’s Visa Restrictions On H1B, H2B, L Visas Explained

US President Donald Trump has temporarily suspended entry into the United States for some categories of foreign workers till the end of this year.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump temporarily suspended entry into the United States for some categories of foreign workers till the end of this year. Indians, who account for 75% of H-1B petitions and over 90% for the H4 visa, will be the worst affected by the new order.

The suspension, which takes effect on June 24, 2020, was undertaken to help America’ coronavirus-affected economy and reduce unemployment, according to the proclamation signed by Trump. The country will hold its presidential election later this year.

While the visa suspension announcement has led to panic among Indians in the country, experts say there is a lot that still needs to be clarified.

“This proclamation is like bare bones and you still need to add the meat on it. There is no clarity as to who an economic contributor is or when will visa processes start because this proclamation is not clear about the visa processes at all,” said Poorvi Chothani, managing partner at LawQuest, a global immigration law firm. “There is also a catch with the exempted visas regarding the issuance and travel because India is still under a lockdown.”

Chothani also explained in an interview what the impact of the freeze will be on different categories of visa holders.

Which visa categories have been suspended?

The June proclamation on visa suspension affects the H-1B, H-4, H-2B, L-1, L-2, J-1 and J-2 visa categories. However, the entire J programme is not impacted. J-1 visa holders who are not interns, trainees, teachers, camp counselors, au pairs, or in a summer work travel programme will not be affected.

As a result, healthcare workers or trainee doctors with J visas are exempt from this ban. The proclamation also exempts those whose entry into the US would be in the “national interest” of the country. This includes those contributing to the national security or defence of America, individuals who will...

