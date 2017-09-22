H.S. Prannoy crashes out of Japan Open

Tokya [Japan], September 22 (ANI): India's H.S. Prannoy bowed out of the ongoing Japan Open Superseries after losing 15-21, 14-21 to China's Shi Yuqi.

In a battle that lasted for 45 minutes, Shi raced to a game point soon after at 20-13, which he later converted in his third attempt.

The second game started in a similar fashion, with both players tying at 5-5 post the initial few minutes. Scoring five consecutive points thereafter in the later half, Shi dominated the proceedings to advance to the semi-final in straight games.

Prannoy had previously registered straight-game wins over Anders Antonsen and Hsu Jen Hao to reach the third round.

Later in the day, eighth seed Kidambi Srikanth will face third seed and World champion Viktor Axelsen. (ANI)