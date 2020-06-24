H-1B visa suspension: Remote working during COVID-19 lockdown insulates India's IT sector; Indian talent will be in demand, say experts

The Donald Trump government's latest salvo with regard to H-1B visas is not a surprise. Since Trump's election in December 2016, the H-1B visa has been a focal point of discussion and has come in for a three-pronged attack from the Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. Trump, who campaigned on an 'America First' platform of favouring Americans for hiring, has remained true to his promise by putting in jeopardy jobs and lives of IT professionals from across the world who work in the US.

The latest move by the US government though has come in for criticism across Silicon Valley and the technology sector in general. Nasscom, a trade association of Indian Information Technology (IT) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), in a statement on 23 June said, the US government's new proclamation will prevent "our companies and thousands of other organisations from accessing the talent they need from overseas. With very few exceptions, Indian nationals and others who are granted new H-1Bs or L-1s as well as other visa types after 23 June will not be allowed to enter the US until the proclamation expires".

Won't impact Indian tech sector

Analysts and sector specialists said that the latest move by the Trump government is not expected to have much impact on the Indian tech sector which has a significant presence in the US. Analysts felt the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown for over three months has led to businesses and bottom lines taking a hit -- be it manufacturing, services, or hospitality among other sectors.

Vidya Mahambare, professor of Economics, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, said, "There isn't going to be much direct impact of the visa suspension for the rest of the year or a hike in visa fee on Indian tech companies. The travel in the remaining part of this year would have been minimal in any case due to the pandemic. In addition, it would take time for the demand for IT services to recover, so the requirement for on-site projects would have been lower. Rather, if there is a shortage of skilled workers in the US, existing skilled workers including Indians already in the US may benefit."

Election posturing by Donald Trump

Industry observers termed the latest move on visas as election posturing by Trump. The US unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent in May, down from 14.7 percent in April. "It is natural for the leadership to take such actions in an election year," said a sector specialist.

BV Mohan Reddy, executive chairman and founder at Cyient-a global engineering and technology solutions company, had met up with Trump during his two-day visit in February 2020 to India. Reddy said he had appraised the US president of the fallout if visa norms were changed. "Trump told me he would find solutions. But I understand he too has political compulsions," he said.

The unemployment rate for technology occupations in the US fell to a 20-year low of 1.3 percent in May as hiring gains were recorded in both the tech sector and across the economy, according to an analysis of US Bureau of Labor Statistics 'Employment Situation' report by CompTIA, a technology industry association. The tech sector continued to be the bright spot where employment for May remained in the positive territory. An estimated 5,800 new hires were added to the tech sector workforce in May, CompTIA said.

Digitisation surges post-COVID

Under the H-1B visa programme, US-based companies hire highly skilled foreign workers. They are hired as there is a shortage of talent in the country. "If you don't allow highly skilled foreign workers to enter the US, projects that are based there will not only be delayed but the cost too will escalate," said Reddy of Cyient.

Industry veteran TV Mohandas Pai said the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown has pushed businesses to increasingly adopt digitisation even more than earlier. "The need to go abroad to do work has come down during lockdown. Indians account for a mere 12-15 percent application for H-1B visas," he said. Organisations will have to reorient their business model in the post-COVID era, he said, adding by September more work in the sector will come to India.

