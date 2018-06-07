Gymnast Dipa Karmakar thanks SAI for support ahead of upcoming Asian Games

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar thanked Sports Authority of India (SAI) for support ahead of the Asian Games 2018. Asian Games 2018 will be held in Jakarta in the month of August. "I thank SAI for support for gymnastics. Without SAIs support we could not have been where we are", said Dipa. She said that she is positive about performing at their best in the upcoming Asian Games. Dipa Karmakar is the only Indian gymnast to participate in the Olympics. She secured fourth position in 2016 Rio Olympics.