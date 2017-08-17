Gylfi Sigurdsson Completes Record £45 Million Move to Everton

London: Everton signed Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson from Premier League rivals Swansea for a club record £45 million ($58m, 49.4m euros) on Wednesday. signed Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson from Premier League rivals Swansea for a club record £45 million ($58m, 49.4m euros) on Wednesday.



The 27-year-old penned a five-year contract worth a reported £100,000 a week to become Everton's record signing, topping the £31.8 million they paid Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku in 2014.



"Hopefully I will continue to create goals and score goals for the team and contribute to the kind of success we’re seeking at the club,” Sigurdsson told evertontv.



“This is an ambitious club and it is clear we are moving in a really good direction. The most important thing is that this team keeps winning games and climbing the table and does that throughout the season."



