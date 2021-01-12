Gwalior: Godse library locked after opening; Pressure from the opposition?

On Sunday, the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha opened a library (Gyanshala) dedicated to Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin.

The library will educate the younger generation about aspects of India's division and will provide information and awareness about different national leaders. It opened at the office of the Mahasabha in Daulat Ganj, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Gwalior was where Godse had conspired to kill Gandhi. It was also where he bought the gun, which became a murder weapon later on.

The library has now been locked by the administration since the purpose of opening it was completed and fulfilled. To know more, watch the full video!