Gwalior Boils At 44 Degrees Celsius As Monsoon Plays Hide And Seek In MP

The maximum temperature in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh reached 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday as the monsoon is playing hide and seek in the state. The city ranked fourth in recording the maximum temperature on Tuesday across the country as a sedated monsoon in the state continues to trouble its residents. According to the weather department, the scorching heat is expected to remain for a few more days. Even then, there is no prediction of rains to cool the city this week.

As Gwalior became the fourth hottest city on Tuesday, its maximum temperature beat all its counterparts in Madhya Pradesh. While Gwalior clocked 44 degrees Celsius, regions like Guna (41.2 degrees), Tikamgarh (40.5 degrees), Sagar (38.4 degrees), Satna (38.9 degrees), and Sidhi (37.8 degrees) also witnessed a hotter Tuesday.

The capital city Bhopal, which remained relatively cooler than other cities for the last few months, is also witnessing rising temperature. The city on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius, 3 notches higher than normal. However, Bhopal is expected to get some monsoon showers today.

Meanwhile, the national capital, infamous for its summer weather, experienced its first heat wave this year on Tuesday. Delhi on June 29 recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) labelled as the first heat wave day of this summer season.

In the plains, IMD classifies heat wave days when the maximum temperature zooms past 40 degrees Celsius and the day’s temperature is 4.5 degrees higher than normal. For a severe heat wave, temperatures have to be higher 6.5 degrees than normal.

However, Delhi generally receives bouts of showers around the end of June, but the delay in monsoon coupled with the dry westerly winds has kept the national capital on boil. Moreover, the IMD has not predicted any significant change in weather this week for Delhi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here