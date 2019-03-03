GVL Narasimha Rao slams Digvijaya Singh for demanding satellite image of aerial strike

Bharatiya Janata Party leader GVL Narasimha Rao lashed out at Digvijaya Singh's for his statement on Aerial Strike, while talking to ANI, he said, "People have been witnessing for a long time that there are elements in the Congress party and in some opposition parties rather there are some sleepers cells who actually act as a fan follower of Hafiz Saeed and Osama bin Laden, they refer to them with great respect some of them have very great friends with Islamic terror preachers like Zakir Naik and they always make statements which have a lethal effect on the moral of our armed forces and they makes statements which sounds music to a failed Pakistani army and ISI. It's time for us to dwell upon the real motivation of political leaders in India." Earlier at a press conference in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "I am not raising questions on the operation, but this is the technical age and satellite pictures are possible. Like USA had given solid proof of the Osama operation to the world, we should also do it for our air strike". Singh also praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for returning Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India.