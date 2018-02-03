Guwahati Investors' Summit: Acharya Balkrishna talks about what North East can offer in field of herbal medicine

Managing Director of Patanjali, Acharya Balkrishna attended the Global Investors' Summit, 'Advantage Assam' on Saturday. While addressing the gathering, the Patanjali Managing Director spoke about advantages of North East region and what it can offer to the world in the field of herbal medicine and bio diversity. "India has 22,000 species of medicinal plants and out of that 7,000 species are only in northeast region," Balkrishna said. He added that North East is also a great tourism destination also. The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.