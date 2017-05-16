Guterres watching India-Pakistan situation closely: Spokesperson

United Nations, May 16 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is watching the tense situation between India and Pakistan and there is no reluctance to talk about it, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reiterated Tuesday.

He dismissed a reporter's assertion that Guterres was reluctant to wade into the "festering dispute" in South Asia.

"I don't think it is a matter of reluctance," Dujarric said.

Repeating the official stand, as he has done several times this month and last, he said: "As I said, he is watching the situation very closely and reiterates his need for the parties to find a peaceful engagement ... a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue."

"The Secretary-General is a student of history, he knows what has happened," Dujarric said about the reporter's reference to previous volatile situations.

