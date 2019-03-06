Guterres hasn't spoken to India, Pakistan PMs, but other leaders

United Nations, March 6 (IANS) While Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not spoken to Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India and Imran Khan of Pakistan, he has been in touch with other leaders on both sides to express his concern over the tension between the two nations, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

"We are fully aware of the situation," he told reporters on Tuesday. "The Secretary-General has had no calls with those two heads of government as far as I am aware, but he has had contacts with both sides to express his concern and the need to do as much as anyone can to de-escalate the tensions".

He declined to elaborate, saying, "I have shared what is shareable."

