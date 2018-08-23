Guterres condoles Vajpayee's death

United Nations, Aug 23 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condoled the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and recalled his association with him.

"@UN Secretary General @antonioguterres visits @IndiaUNNewYork to record condolences & recall fondly his association with late Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin tweeted after Guterres signed the condolence book on Wednesday.

Vajpayee, 93, passed away on August 16 after a prolonged illness.

--IANS

