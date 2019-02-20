Guterres calls for calming tension; Islamabad envoy meets UN leaders

United Nations, Feb 20 (IANS) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for de-escalating the tense situation in the subcontinent following the terrorist attack in Pulwama that killed 40 Indian security personnel.

His spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday: "We are deeply concerned at the increase in tensions between the two countries in the wake of the attack on Indian security personnel on February 14 in Pulwama."

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Permanent Representative Maleeha Lodhi met Guterres and Security Council President Anatolio Ndong Mba of Equatorial Guinea separately to appraise them of the "dangerous situation".

Lodhi said that during the meetings she reiterated Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer of "constructive and meaningful dialogue" with India, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

She assured them that "as a responsible state, Pakistan will continue to exercise calm and restraint", the agency quoted her saying with a warning, "But our patience should not be tested. As Prime Minister Imran Khan said today, any Indian misadventure will invite retaliation from Pakistan."

