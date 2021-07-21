GUS Global Services India Becomes the Only Education Organization From India to Rank in Asia's Top 100 Great Places to Work

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India GUS Global Services India has earned the distinction of being the only Indian company from the education sector to be conferred the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) award among Asia’s top 100 organizations. This has been awarded in small and mid-size companies. This is the second time since last month that GGS India whose accolades from GPTW also included a ranking in India’s mid-sized companies.

Mr. Sharad Mehra, CEO Asia Pacific, GUS said, “It’s a great privilege and feat to be recognised among Asia’s top 100 great places to work. At GUS our benchmark for success is--inclusivity, authenticity, fun and valuing people above anything else. It’s our people-power that adds magic to everything we do from facing challenges to sharing every success, together. For me, GUS embodies human values and spirit in its finest form.” Ms. Jaya Suri, Director Human Resources, GUS said, “A positive outlook combined talent, trust, integrity and the passion to make a difference together, is integral to GUS. This accolade is a testimony to our work culture which is about joining hearts and minds and lifting each other up in the face of every challenge and success.” To be named as best in Asia, 200 companies were the highest ranked on Great Place to Work® Best WorkplacesTM National lists across the region. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership.

Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For AllTM workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do. This year, COVID-19 brought physical and mental well-being front of mind for both employers and employees.

On average, companies ranked on the Best Workplaces in AsiaTM scored 10% better than those that made it to the National list level — an incredibly high bar as such workplaces are the best of the best in their own country. The Best Workplaces in AsiaTM had 15% more employees report: • Feeling that management involves people in its decision-making • Receiving special and unique benefits • Receiving a fair share of the profits made by the organization How Great Place to Work® determines the Best Workplaces in AsiaTM Great Place to Work identifies the Best Workplaces in Asia by analyzing companies’ workplace programs and surveying employees across Asia and the Middle East about the key factors that create great workplaces for all.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best WorkplacesTM lists in Greater China (including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan), India, Japan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka or UAE during 2020 or early 2021.

Companies rank in three size categories: Small and Medium (10-499 employees); Large (500+); and Multinational. Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across multiple countries in the region. They must appear on at least two national lists in Asia and the Middle East and have at least 1,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.

About the Global University Systems (GUS) Global University Systems (GUS) is an international network of higher-education institutions, brought together by a shared passion for accessible, industry-relevant qualifications. GUS delivers a wide variety of programmes, including bachelor's degree programmes, master's degree programmes, professional training, English Language training, and corporate & executive education. When someone chooses to study at one of GUS institutions– whether on campus in Europe, North America or even in their own home – they're joining a network of 75,000 students worldwide.

They are based in some of the world’s biggest cities, with campuses in London, Birmingham, and Manchester, across the Atlantic in Toronto, Chicago and Vancouver and across the globe in Singapore, Germany and Israel.

Website link: http://gusindia.global/ About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For AllTM.

