Gurugram Wakes Up to Hailstorm, Netizens Share on Twitter; Watch Video

Gurugram, January 6: People in Gurugram woke up to hailstorm on Wednesday. The IMD had already predicted a forecast of hailstorm in the national capital on Monday. Over the past few weeks, North India has also been experiencing a few spells of rains. As a result of which, the high moisture level in the air has led to ‘severe’ air pollution in Delhi.

In Madhya Pradesh as well, hailstorm caused severe damage to crops. The Mandsaur farmers have been facing a lot of difficulties- first due to frost and then the hailstorm, severely impacted the crops.

The IMD also predicted that fresh northerly-northwesterly winds likely are to set in over plains of northwest India causing the cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan from January 7 onwards.