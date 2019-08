Guru Nanak birth anniversary: 'Nagar kirtan' arrives in India from Nankana Sahib

Sikh pilgrims have started celebrating 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. An international 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) commenced from holy shrine of Nankana Sahib on today. It arrived in India through the Attari-Wagah border route from Pakistan. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "It is a historic day that celebration of 550th birth anniversary Guru Nanak Sahib is beginning. 'Nagar kirtan' is arriving in India from Nankana Sahib."