Gurpreet Sandhu as goalkeeper is a big plus for team: Pritam Kotal

New Delhi [India], Nov 10 (ANI): Indian football defender Pritam Kotal has showered praise on goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu, saying the presence of large built man as the last line of defense adds to the confidence of the team.

"To have the big man as the last line of defense is a big plus for us. The manner in which he communicates is exceptional," Kotal said.

"He keeps us alert and we always have an assurance that he is behind us and that adds to our confidence. He has pulled off amazing saves which only he is capable of," Kotal said of Sandhu, the first Indian footballer to play in the UEFA Europa Cup.

As India gear up to take on Myanmar in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier on November 14, Kotal, admitted that there is no space for mistakes in international football.

"At the international level, there is no room for any mistakes. If you ever commit a mistake, you are bound to be punished for it, no matter which team you may be playing against," he said.

The Delhi Dynamo player added that on global level, the team cannot afford to lose concentration for even a second.

Kotal, 24, informed that the bonding among the back four in the team is quite good and they critically analyse each other after every practice session and match.

"Despite practicing and playing together for quite some time now I feel the camaraderie off the field has been special. Beyond our practice sessions, we talk a lot among ourselves where we indulge in critical analysis," he said.

Kotal added, "Most importantly, we are good friends and there are no ego clashes among any of us which helps us all to gel well. And it's not just the back four who are playing, but also the other defenders who are part of the squad."

India's forthcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Myanmar is slated to be held on November 14. (ANI)