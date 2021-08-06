Gurpreet fails to finish in 50km race walk, pulls out after 35km due to cramps

·1-min read

Sapporo (Japan), Aug 6 (PTI) India's Gurpreet Singh failed to finish the men's 50km race walk event of the Olympics, pulling out after the 35km mark due to cramps under hot and humid conditions here on Friday.

The 37-year-old Gurpreet, one of the lowest ranked athletes in the event, was 51st at the 35km mark with a time of 2 hr 55 minutes and 19 seconds but dropped out just after that.

He had slowed down considerably and was seen sitting on the sidelines after the 35km mark, being helped by the medical team of the race but did not seem to be in much trouble.

Gurpreet has a personal best of 3:59:42 which he had clocked while winning gold during the National Open Race Walk Championships in February.

The temperature at the Sapporo Odori Park was around 25 degree celsius when the event started at 5:30am local time but rose to above 30 degree celsius when it ended after 9am local time.

The humidity was at a very high 80 per cent.

Fifty nine athletes started but 12 either did not finish or were disqualified.

Dawid Tomala of Poland won the gold with a time of 3:50:08, while Jonathan Hilbert (3:50:44) of Germany and Evan Dunfee (3:50:59) of Canada took the silver and bronze respectively. PTI PDS PM PM PM

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Prisoner found dead in Delhi's Tihar jail

    New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): A prisoner was found dead at jail number 3 on Wednesday morning, informed Tihar jail officials.

  • Boxer Lovlina Shines In Olympics but Her Village Is a Picture Of Neglect

    While the country celebrated Boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s assurance of a bronze medal, Baro Mukhia, Lovlina's village, held a picture of neglect inundated by heavy rainfall. . However, the locals claim that the Assam government has started developmental work at the village after her performance.

  • Naziya & Ayub are COVID Orphans: 'Need Money for Their Education' say Nana-Nani

    Six-year-old Naziya (name changed) started crying when she heard her Nani talking about her mother Shabbo's illness. Her ten-year-old brother Ayub (name changed) was equally upset but couldn't express his feelings. Naziya and Ayub lost their mother Shabbo to COVID-19 in April 2021. 30-year-old Shabbo was a divorcee and was staying with her parents in Delhi. She was a tailor and spent most of her earnings on her children's education.

  • Ravi Kumar Storms Into Tokyo Olympics 2020 Semifinals With Another Dominant Performance

    Ravi Kumar has advanced to the semi-finals of Men's 57kg freestyle wrestling category after a win over Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov. The Indian wrestler won the bout with a score of 14-4 due to technical superiority.

  • Maha: Thane reports 270 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

    Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) With the addition of 270 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,45,549, an official said on Wednesday.

  • Woman Caught on Cam Slapping a Man in Lucknow: What Exactly Happened

    An FIR has been lodged against a woman, who, in a viral video, was seen thrashing a man at a road crossing, as bystanders and traffic police looked on. Towards the end of the video, when another man intervenes, the woman can be seen hitting him as well. What happened exactly? What are the police saying? What is the truth behind this viral video?

  • PARLIAMENT SCHEDULE

    Parliament Schedule for Wednesday, August 4 LOK SABHA Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 -The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

  • Avantha Group Founder Gautam Thapar Arrested in Money Laundering Case

    Thapar will be produced before the court on Wednesday, where the ED will seek his custody.

  • Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Settles For Bronze Medal At Tokyo Olympics 2020 In Women's Welterweight

    Lovlina Borgohain secures a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 after losing to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semi-finals. The seed number one dominated the judges' scorecards with all five of them scoring in her favour.

  • Mayawati demands strict action in Dalit girl murder case

    Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday demanded strict action against the culprits in the alleged rape and murder case of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in southwest Delhi.

  • PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of free grains scheme in UP

    New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' in Uttar Pradesh on August 5 via video conferencing.

  • Former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar takes oath as RS member

    New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Former chief executive of Prasar Bharati and TMC leader Jawhar Sircar on Wednesday took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha.

  • NEWS SCHEDULE

    National News Schedule for Wednesday, August 4 NATIONAL -Parliament session related stories -Union Cabinet meeting -Health Ministry updates on COVID-19 situation and vaccines -Political developments and briefings NCR -Dalit minor girl rape case: CM to meet family of victim -Press conference by BJP leader Vijay Goel -Farmers' protest-related developments NORTH -Himachal Pradesh Assembly session -Punjab, Haryana: Farmers' protest-related developments S

  • PV Sindhu Welcomed Back to India; Speaks About Tai Tzu Ying, Tokyo Olympics Bronze Match

    People lined up outside the arrival lounge at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and cheered and clapped as PV Sindhu, the first Indian woman to win medals in successive Olympic Games, walked out on Tuesday. It felt like the badminton champion was being given a spontaneous guard of honour by the public, which was left mesmerised by her performance in Tokyo.

  • Singapore to double police cameras to more than 200,000 over next decade

    Singapore aims to have more than 200,000 police cameras by at least 2030, Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said on Tuesday, over double the current number of cameras deployed across the island state. With a land area of little over 700 square kilometres (270 square miles), Singapore has strict laws and its surveillance tools include more than 90,000 police cameras already installed across the city. "Surveillance cameras deployed by governments whether in Singapore or other countries, are sometimes criticised as being an invasion of privacy," Shanmugam, who is also the law minister, told parliament.

  • Rahul Gandhi terms Centre's PMKVY scheme as 'deceit in name of development'

    New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at the central government for its skill development initiative scheme "Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana" and called it 'deceit in the name of development'.

  • UP: Man arrested for 'objectionable' comments about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

    Sambhal (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) A young man has been arrested for making alleged objectionable comments about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on a WhatsApp message in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said on Wednesday.

  • CJI recuses from hearing plea of Andhra Pradesh against Telangana on sharing of Krishna river water

    New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the plea of Andhra Pradesh which alleged that Telangana has deprived it of its legitimate share of drinking and irrigation water from River Krishna.

  • Maha: Civic clerk held for taking bribe in Palghar

    Palghar, Aug 4 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a 54-year-old clerk of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation here in Maharashtra for allegedly taking Rs 10,000 as bribe from a real estate agent, the ACB said on Wednesday.

  • Insolvency and Bankruptcy Bill enables efficient resolution framework : Sitharaman

    New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the passage of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 enables an efficient alternative insolvency resolution framework for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).