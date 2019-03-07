Gurinder Chadha to make animated musical for Netflix

Los Angeles, March 7 (IANS) Online streaming platform Netflix has teamed up with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha to convert Nidhi Chananis best-selling graphic novel "Pashmina" into an original CG animated musical.

According to deadline.com, Netflix along with Gurinder and her writing partner Paul Nayeda Berges and Hyde Park principal Ashok Amritraj will work on the musical.

Gurinder, known for helming films like "Bhaji on the Beach", "Bend It Like Beckham" and "Bride and Prejudice", wrote "Woo hoo!" as she shared the news on her Twitter page.

"Pashmina" is a fantasy and adventure story that follows Priyanka, a first generation American of Indian descent, as she explores her family history with the help of a magical pashmina.

"When our hero, Priyanka, puts on the magical pashmina for the first time and is transported to the India of her dreams, that's when the fun, the magic, the song and the dancing really come to life," said Gurinder.

