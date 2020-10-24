Gupkar Lobby unites to reject 'Tiranga,' Centre slams 'Pro-Pakistan' mindset

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti on Friday (23rd October 2020) stoked a row saying she won't raise any other flag till the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir is restored. She had appeared before media with the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and her party flag placed in front of her at her residence on Gupkar Road in Srinagar.

Journalist Majid Hyderi says that the BJP Government in Centre has nothing to sell for the Bihar election, so now they have gone for the Gupkar alliance.

"The Opposition parties including the Congress is supporting these 'divisive forces' in Jammu and Kashmir." says, BJP Spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal to Times Now

Over the Gupkar meeting, Kashmiri Activist Amit Raina says, "I think this is a desperate fight for survival in politics & to stay out of jail."

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reacts saying, "How Mehbooba Mufti insulted national flag, there can be nothing more objectionable. J&K is India's inseparable part. Art. 370 abrogation was a Constitutional process."