Gupkar Alliance Says Will Take Part in PM's Kashmir Meet, No Fixed Agenda for Talks

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that she and the entire Gupkar alliance will be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s meet on Thursday.

“Whoever is invited is going. Our agenda is known. We will reiterate our stand of Gupkar alliance. We will play advocates to the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

“Indian government should start talks with Pakistan also,” added Mehbooba.

The PDP chief had earlier stressed on a collective fight for the restoration of statehood and Article 370 hours after receiving a formal invitation from Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla for an All-Party meeting on June 24 which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PDP is likely to stress for statehood to be restored immediately in Jammu & Kashmir as a major confidence-building measure ahead of the assembly polls.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Centre to Clear Path to J&K Statehood, PM Modi to Discuss Blueprint in June 24 Meet

Sources within National Conference had earlier indicated to News18 that former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah would be representing the party at the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. ‘Farooq Sahab could be accompanied by Mehbooba ji or Tarigami. Final decision will be taken within next two days’, a source familiar with the internal talks had indicated.

An All Party meeting on Jammu & Kashmir will be held on Thursday morning in New Delhi chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several former Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of J&K have been invited for the meeting. The meeting is being seen as an outreach from New Delhi for the beginning of a fresh political process in J&K ever since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5th, 2019.

PM Modi will discuss restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood when he meets mainstream political parties from the region on Thursday — a significant milestone that India’s top leadership has set its eyes on after months of strategising by National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, CNN-News18 has learnt from official sources.

Story continues

ALSO READ | When Delhi Honours J&K Statehood Promise, It Mustn’t Lose Upper Hand Gained from 2019 Reforms

The sources, who are privy to the developments, said J&K will be granted statehood soon, as promised in the past by PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah, but there will be no talks on restoring the region’s special status.

On August 5, 2019, the central government withdrew J&K’s special status under the Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — J&K with a legislative assembly and Ladakh without one.

“J&K is integral part of India and because of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism several people have been killed and Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs were forced to migrate,” she added.

Hours after Mehbooba received an invite for the meeting, her uncle and senior leader of the party, Sartaj Madni was on Saturday released from six-month-long detention.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here