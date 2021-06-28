Gupkar Alliance defers meeting

Leaders of the PAGD. [File Photo/ANI]

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): A meeting of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, has been postponed because of some personal engagement of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, informed sources said on Monday.

The meeting was scheduled to be held in Srinagar. Members of PAGD had attended the meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, whose party is a member of PAGD, had said on Saturday that that political parties of the region had conveyed to Prime Minister that if assembly polls are to be held, then statehood should be restored first to Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said after the meeting that she had told the Prime Minister that the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not accept the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated. She alleged that it was abrogated "unconstitutionally, illegally and immorally".

The meeting on Thursday was the first high-level interaction between the Centre and political leadership mainly from Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories. (ANI)