Guntur girl murder case: Nara Lokesh gives 20-day deadline to Jagan Reddy govt to complete probe

TDP leader Nara Lokesh (Photo/ANI)

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Monday gave a 20-day deadline to the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government to complete the investigation and ensure stringent punishment to the culprit in the Guntur girl murder case.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP Central Office here, Nara Lokesh said, "Jagan Mohan Reddy eloquently said at the time of bringing the Disha Act that they would give punishment to the offenders in atrocities cases within 21 days of committing the crime. But, this promise was not fulfilled till now. The accused person in the sensational killing of Anusha in Narasaraopet was out on bail contrary to the promise of the Chief Minister."

Lokesh asserted that the TDP would launch another agitation on the 21st day if the Chief Minister failed to fulfil his promise made at the time of bringing in the Disha Act.

"Over 500 women became victims to the atrocities and killings but not even one of them got justice under the so-called Disha law. This time, as a responsible opposition party, the TDP would bring pressure on the chief minister to do justice," he said.

The TDP leader termed it as unfortunate that the police officers were accusing the TDP of doing funeral politics over the killing of third-year BTech student Ramya Sri in Guntur.

"TDP leaders went to give moral support and strength to the victimised family. Such tragedy should not happen to any other sister or parent in the state from this day onwards," he added.

He said that that the TDP would initiate legal action against the police officers who behaved in a "high-handed" manner during their visit to the victim's family.

Lokesh alleged that crimes and atrocities against women are rising in Andhra Pradesh due to inefficiency of the YSRCP government and the police.

The accused in the case has been arrested. (ANI)