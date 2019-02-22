Gully Boy hits a century, earns Rs 100.30 crore

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gully Boy' is going strong at the ticket windows and has now crossed the 100 crore mark on the 8 day of its release. The film has made a total of Rs 100.30 crore. The film hit theaters on February 14 and earned a whopping Rs. 19.40 crore on its opening day. The film received an overwhelming response from viewers, as well as critics owing to its powerful dialogues and the raw acting prowess of the lead pair. The film is doing exceptionally well in metro cities, especially Mumbai. 'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. The film directed by Zoya Akhtar, also stars Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the underground rap movement in India and all the songs of the film have become extremely popular.