Gulfam tops PGTI's Pre Qualifying I

Ahmedabad, Jan 9 (IANS) Delhis Gulfam topped the Professional Golf Tour of India's (PGTI) Pre Qualifying I for the 2018 season carding a five-under 67 in the second round here on Tuesday.

Gulfam got a total of nine-under 135 at the end of round two as a total of 27 players qualified for the Final Qualifying Stage as four players were tied in 24th position when the cut was declared at eight-over 152.

Gulfam sank six birdies at the cost of just one bogey during his second round to end up a massive seven shots clear of the rest of the field at the Kensville Golf & Country Club near Ahmedabad.

Sachin Chouhan (71-71) of Mhow and Ganganagar's Sandeep Singh (68-74) were tied for second at two-under 142.

Dinesh Kumar and Venkkat Gautham were tied fourth at one-under 143.

