IIM Ahmedabad And Firm That Built Modi’s Office In Gujarat Accused Of Not Paying Minimum Wages To Workers

NEW DELHI—The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and PSP Projects Limited, an influential construction firm in Gujarat which built then Chief Minister Narendra Modi’s office in Gandhinagar and also did the interiors for Bharatiya Janata Party’s sprawling new national headquarters in New Delhi, have been accused of not paying minimum wages, withholding wages during the lockdown, and denying benefits, to workers who were hired to build the IIM-A’s new campus in Ahmedabad.

The contract to build the campus, according to exchange filings submitted by PSP Projects Ltd. in February 2019, is worth Rs 333 crore. The contract ticket size, according to a PSP Projects Ltd. presentation from November 2019 reviewed by HuffPost India, has been subsequently revised to Rs 328 crore.

Ahmedabad based advocate Anandvardhan Yagnik has claimed that about 500 migrant workers engaged by PSP Projects Ltd. for the IIM-A project were neither paid minimum wages for work they did prior to India’s nation-wide lockdown, nor were the workers given allowances to go back home. He demanded that these payments be made immediately.

Yagnik, who is representing the workers, made his accusations through a legal notice on May 19—a day after after a violent clash between workers and policemen near the IIM-A campus. Police officers accused migrant workers of violently demanding a way back to their home states; Yagnik blamed IIM-A and PSP Projects Limited for not paying workers their legally mandated travel allowance to return home, and also the Gujarat and central governments for their failure to make the necessary arrangements for travel.

The workers were also not paid anytime during the past two months of lockdown period when, though construction work stopped, they ought to have been paid as per the directives of the union government, Yagnik said in his legal notice sent to the IIM-A Director, the Chief Secretary of the Gujarat government, as well as three other functionaries of...

